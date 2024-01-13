New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against two persons in a case in Bihar linked to unlawful and anti-national activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), an official said on Saturday.

The two were identified as Md Yaqub Khan alias "Sultan" alias "Usman" and Shahid Reza, both hailing from East Champaran district of Bihar, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A total of 17 people have so far been arrested in the case, which was initially registered by the Bihar Police against 26 persons and subsequently re-registered by the NIA in July 2022.

The NIA had earlier charge-sheeted 14 people in the case.

The NIA investigation has exposed a conspiracy by PFI cadres to create an atmosphere of fear and terror by spreading religious enmity between members of different religions and groups.

The spokesperson said the conspiracy was aimed at disrupting peace and communal harmony in the country and causing disaffection against the nation, in pursuance of the PFI ideology of violent extremism and plans to establish an Islamic rule in India by 2047.

The investigation so far has revealed that Khan was part of a group of PFI volunteers and cadres who had been recruited and trained for physical combat and inflicting physical violence, the official said.

"He had clandestinely undergone training in martial arts as well as the use of knives, rods, choppers, swords and firearms to maim and kill," the spokesperson said.

"He was instrumental in recruiting PFI cadres, organising training camps for them, and using social media to glorify PFI's activities and advocate its ideology," the spokesperson said.

An expert arms trainer, Khan had conducted many training sessions in furtherance of the banned outfit's aggressive and anti-India violent agenda and activities, the official said.

During January 2023, when 'Ram Shila' (rock) was being taken from Nepal to Ayodhya through Mehsi region of East Champaran, Khan had shared a video of it on social media and made an appeal to support the reconstruction of Babri Masjid instead of the Ram temple, the spokesperson said.

"He was opposed vehemently and trolled on social media following the said post. He had then arranged arms and ammunition to attack a youth from a particular community for commenting on his communal post in order to wreak revenge and whip up communal hatred.

"Khan was then arrested by the NIA, thus thwarting his plans to create terror and disturb communal harmony. NIA also subsequently seized various prohibited firearms, ammunition, swords and knives that Khan had concealed, with the help of his associate Shahid, to carry out unlawful and violent acts and activities for the PFI. Shahid was also then taken into custody," the spokesperson said.

The official said the investigation established that these PFI cadres were being funded from abroad through a syndicate based in Karnataka and Kerala.

