New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed its first chargesheet against five accused in a case relating to attempts by the Naxals to revive their terror plans and agenda in various states of India, the agency said on Wednesday.

The charge-sheet was filed on Monday before the NIA Special Court, Ranchi, Jharkhand. The case relates to a criminal conspiracy by the proscribed organisation to expand, revive and propagate the violent ideology of the banned outfit in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other states.

As per the NIA, the five chargesheeted accused, along with top leaders of Naxals, were actively engaged in the recruitment of cadres, raising of funds for terrorist acts, procurement of arms and ammunition, as well as providing training in weapons handling, field craft, and IED fabrication and their planting.

The accused had also liaised with their incarcerated CPI (Maoist) cadres and overground workers to achieve their objectives, as per NIA investigations, said the agency.

The five men chargesheeted by the NIA include Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da alias Nirbhay alias Kajal alias Mahesh alias Kishanji, a Politburo member of CPI (Maoist) who was heading the organisation's Eastern Regional Bureau.

One of the most important Maoist leaders in Bihar and Jharkhand, Prashant Bose was arrested in the case on August 10 last year, said the NIaa, adding "Bose also had 47 criminal cases registered against him in various police stations of Jharkhand."

Another chargesheeted accused has been identified as Nunuchand Mahto alias Nunulal Mahto alias Lakhan alias Tiger alias Mukhiya Ji alias Neta Ji, the Sub Zonal Commander of CPI (Maoist) having 60 criminal cases against him in Jharkhand. He was also arrested along with Prashant Bose and the two other accused, namely Duryodhan Prasad Mahto alias Mithilesh Singh (Regional Committee member of Naxals with 77 cases against him) and Krishna Hansda alias Saurav Da. Krishna is also a Regional Committee member and Sub Zonal C Commander of Naxals and has 37 criminal cases against him.The fifth chargesheeted accused is Pramod Mishra alias Banbihari Ji alias Sohan Da alias Doctor Sahab. Pramod Mishra is a Politburo member of the CPI (Maoist) and was heading the Northern Regional Bureau of the organisation and was trying to revive and strengthen the naxal outfit in Bihar with funding and support provided by the Eastern Regional Bureau. He was arrested in this case in September 2023 and has 47 criminal cases registered against him in various police stations of Jharkhand and Bihar.

All five have been charged under various offences under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case, registered by NIA against nearly two dozen Naxal leaders.

Following the registration of the case, the NIA had conducted raids and investigations in various states affected by left-wing extremism. It collected significant evidence establishing the charges and also found that the accused had conspired to collect levy as well as procure arms and ammunition with the aim of reviving and strengthening the naxal organization and its activities. (ANI)

