India News | NIA Gets Custody of Suspected Woman LeT Terrorist from Kolkata

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) has got custody of alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba handler Tania Parveen from Kolkata.

According to NIA, Tania Praveen was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency on June 12 in Kolkata for questioning. She is allegedly linked to Pakistan based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and also involved in using WhatsApp number of Pakistan and is a part of several WhatsApp groups of Pakistan.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities.

She was reportedly in touch with several Pakistani handlers through various Pakistani SIM cards and other channels like WhatsApp.

The investigative agency has now taken 10-day custody of Praveen where a team of anti-terror probe agency will question her at the Kolkata office. She was arrested in March and was lodged in Dumdum central jail.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

It is believed that she will reveal a lot of information about the Pakistan-based banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Tania Parveen was arrested on March 20 and was sent to 14-day police custody.

It is suspected that Tania Parveen is originally a Bangladeshi national who illegally crossed the border and came to India 10 years back. She studied MA in a Kolkata-based college and was influenced by terror outfit through social media. As per reports, she then got in touch with LeT members and also made calls to people in Pakistan.

Several Pakistani SIM cards were allegedly found in her possession and she was part of various WhatsApp groups which also exchanged videos of LeT training and literature.

As per reports, Tania Parveen was also in touch with Hafiz Saeed, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind. Reportedly, she has been actively involved with Lashkar-e-Taiba and has also given provocative speeches.

She even received money through hawala network for terror activities. Tania allegedly wanted to establish an Islamic country in India and took inspiration from ISIS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)