New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at ten locations across five states in an Al Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The agency conducted simultaneous searches at the premises linked to various suspects and their associates at selected locations in West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Gujarat.

The NIA claimed to have seized several digital devices and incriminating documents during the searches. The seized materials are being sent for forensic analysis.

The case was originally registered by the NIA in June 2023 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act.

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that four Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Mohd Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari alias Munna Khan, Azarul Islam alias Jahangir alias Aakash Khan, and Abdul Latif alias Mominul Ansari, had illegally infiltrated into India from Bangladesh using forged Indian identity documents.

"They were found to be connected with the proscribed Al-Qaida terrorist organisation," said the NIA in a statement. "The men were involved in the collection and transfer of funds to Al Qaida operatives in Bangladesh, and were also found to be actively motivating Muslim youth."

On November 10, 2023, the NIA filed a chargesheet against five accused persons before the NIA special court, Ahmedabad.

The anti-terror agency further said its investigation in the case is continuing as part of its efforts to uncover the terror network's presence, linkages, and financial channels operating within India and across the border. (ANI)

