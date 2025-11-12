Patna, November 12: The exit poll by Axis My India has predicted a victory for the ruling NDA in Bihar, but with a margin that is less than most other exit polls that released their predictions on Tuesday, soon after the conclusion of polling in Bihar. The Axis My India predicted on Tuesday that the NDA will get 121 to 141 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. It predicted a strong fight by the Mahagathbandhan giving it 98 to 118 seats, which is more than the number of seats predicted by other surveys.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which made its debut in the election, is predicted to get two seats. The exit poll indicates a two per cent difference in vote share between the two alliances. Axis My India predicted the NDA would get 43 per cent of the votes and the Mahagathbandhan would get 41 per cent. Jan Suraaj may secure 4 per cent of the votes and others could get 11 per cent of the votes, the poll survey said. Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by Axis My India: NDA Likely To Secure Majority, Mahagathbandhan Struggles to Catch Up; Check Party-Wise Seat and Vote Share.

It stated that the RJD may emerge as the single largest party in the state, winning 67-76 seats, followed by Nitish Kumar's JD(U) with 56-62 seats. BJP, which was the second largest party in the 2020 Assembly election with 74 seats, is likely to fall into the third place with 50-56 seats, according to the exit poll. It stated that Congress is expected to secure 17-21 seats. Among the other NDA constituents, Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV) may win 11 to 16 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM 2 to 3 seats, and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM may secure 2 to 4 seats.

According to the exit poll, among the Mahagathbandhan constituents, the Left parties may secure 10-14 seats, Mukesh Sahni's VIP may secure 3-5 seats and IIP 0-1 seats. The exit poll said that the NDA's biggest win is expected to come from Patliputra-Magadh region, where it may win 35 seats out of 60, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 25. In Mithilanchal's 58 seats, NDA may secure 32 seats and Mahagathbandhan could get 25 seats. In the Bhojpur region, the NDA is poised to secure 27 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 21 seats out of 49 seats. In the Champaran region, the NDA is expected to win 12 seats, while the opposition is predicted to secure nine out of the 21 seats.

The exit poll predicted that the Mahagathbandhan would lead in the Seemanchal region with 15 seats, compared to 8 seats for the NDA, from a total of 24 seats. There's a close contest in the Kosi region, with the NDA poised to win 16 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 15 seats out of the 31 seats. The polling in Bihar concluded on Tuesday with a record 66.91% turnout. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the state since 1951. Exit polls yesterday had projected a win for the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections. The People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats. Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by TIF Research: Nitish Kumar-Led NDA Set for Comfortable Majority, Mahagathbandhan Struggles to Catch Up; Check Party-Wise Seat Projection Here.

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by Axis My India

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates. The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats. According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats. Votes will be counted on November 14.

