New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at two locations in Jharkhand's Latehar district in connection with a case of extortion and disruption of government works, the agency said on Sunday.

The NIA sleuths conducted searches on Saturday at two premises of the accused in village Bundu in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district.

Also Read | Goa: Kidnapped And Raped, Minor Girl Attempts Suicide, One Arrested.

The searches conducted at the residential premises of the arrested and absconding accused persons had led to the recovery of digital devices and other incriminating documents, which were seized, said the agency.

A case was registered by the NIA on March 4 this year in connection with conspiracy and commission of terrorist acts for extortion and disruption of government works at Tetariyakhad Colliery in Latehar, Jharkhand.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 340-Km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on November 16.

The accused persons were associates of Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu Gang and had carried out arson of five vehicles at Tetariyakhad Colliery on December 18 last year and caused injuries to four civilians, the anti-terror agency said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)