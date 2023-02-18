New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations in Rajasthan in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) case.

The agency searched the residential and commercial premises of the suspects at three locations in Kota, one each in Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan.

Also Read | Cheetah Reintroduction Programme: 12 Cheetahs From South Africa Land at Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Airport (See Pics).

The NIA said they seized digital devices, air-gun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents during the searches.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Woman Duped of Rs 10 Lakh After Being Lured for Work From Home Scam and Bitcoin Investment.

The case is related to information received from reliable sources that PFI's Sadiq Sarraf, a resident of Baran district in Rajasthan, and Mohammed Asif from Kota, along with the office bearers, members and cadres of the banned outfit are indulging in unlawful activities.

The case was initially registered suo-moto by the NIA on September 19, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)