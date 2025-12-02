New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches across eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh and seized various digital devices and other incriminating materials as part of its probe into the November 10 terror attack involving a suicide car blast near the Red Fort area in which at least 15 people were killed and several others were injured.

Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states.

Also Read | Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Remembering How One of the World's Worst Industrial Disasters Happened in India in 1984.

According to the agency, the searches were conducted on Monday at the premises of several accused and suspects linked to the terror attack. The recovered items are now being examined for forensic and technical evidence to identify the wider network behind the attack.

The NIA said it is working in coordination with state police forces to trace and arrest every member of the terrorist module responsible for the suicide blast.

Also Read | SIR in West Bengal: No Single Deceased or Duplicate Voter in 2,208 Polling Booths, Says Election Commission Amid Ongoing Special Intensive Revision in State.

On November 10, a suicide bomber, Dr Umar Un Nabi, exploded a Hyundai i20 car near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

Earlier on November 29, a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House Court extended the NIA custody for 10 days of Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J-K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J-K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (UP), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J-K) in the Delhi blast case.

They were produced before the court after the expiration of their NIA custody.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (Special NIA judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana extended the NIA custody of the accused persons for 10 days in a closed court room hearing.

NIA had sought further remand of the accused persons to investigate the Delhi attack case and ascertain their role in it.

Three other accused were also produced before the court to meet certain legal requirements, sources said.

The NIA had stated in a press release that it had arrested four more prime accused involved in the November 10 attack outside the Red Fort in Delhi, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.

The four accused were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on production orders from the District Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court, the agency had said.

However, the agency has so far confronted all seven accused.

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.

So far, the NIA has learned that one of the accused, Amir, had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)