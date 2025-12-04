New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out extensive search operations across Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as part of an ongoing probe into an illegal ammunition trafficking case.

The network allegedly sourced weapons from Uttar Pradesh and supplying them to various parts of Bihar.

According to NIA officials, coordinated raids were conducted at 22 locations linked to multiple suspects accused of procuring and transporting illicit ammunition. The searches were part of the agency's investigation under case number RC-01/2025/NIA/PAT, registered earlier this year to dismantle what is suspected to be a well-organised criminal syndicate.

Teams of NIA sleuths, backed by local police forces, simultaneously searched residences, storage facilities and business premises believed to be used by individuals connected to the trafficking racket. The raids are still underway from early Thursday.

Officials said digital devices, incriminating documents, financial records and other materials relevant to the investigation are being examined and seized where necessary.

Initial investigations suggest that the group under surveillance may have links to illegal suppliers, middlemen and arms handlers operating across state borders, highlighting concerns over a growing underground supply chain of ammunition to criminal elements and organised gangs in Bihar.

The NIA is also probing whether the network has connections with extremist or insurgent groups, although officials have not confirmed this possibility yet.

A senior official stated that the searches are aimed at collecting evidence, tracking the money trail and identifying all individuals involved--including those financing the operations or facilitating the movement of illegal ammunition. (ANI)

