New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at six places in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) case.

Of the six locations searched, four were at Bhopal (MP), one each in Bihar's Katihar and Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

The NIA claimed to have seized digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards and bank account details, incriminating documents and Jihadi literature during searches conducted.

The case relates to the arrest of six active cadres of the proscribed organization JMB including three illegal immigrants of Bangladesh from a house in Bhopal.

"They were suspected to be involved in propagating the ideology of JMB and motivating vulnerable youths to perform Jihad against India."

The case was initially registered on March 14 by Bhopal Special Task Force and re-registered and taken over by the NIA on April 5. (ANI)

