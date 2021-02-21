Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) A special NIA court here convicted two persons for their role in smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in the country and fined them Rs 15,000.

The FICN racketeers -- Gangadhar Kholkar and Sabiruddin -- were convicted by the NIA Special Court in Bengaluru under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Saturday.

They were sentenced to six years imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000.

The court had earlier convicted three accused -- Mohammed Sajjad Ali, MG Raju and Abdul Kadir -- on December 2 last year under relevant sections of the IPC for their role in the conspiracy, and had sentenced them to six years imprisonment and fined them.

The case was originally registered in August 2018 in Bengaluru's Madanayakanahally police station against four accused after FICN having a face value of Rs 6,84,000 in denomination of Rs 2,000 was seized from their possession.

The NIA re-registered the case in September 2018 and took over the investigation.

The probe revealed the involvement of four more persons, including three FICN suppliers in Malda, West Bengal.

The NIA filed chargesheets against seven persons -- Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M G Raju, Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar, Vanitha, Abdul Kadir, Sabiruddin and Vijay.

The trial continues against charge sheeted accused Vanitha and Vijay.

Further investigation against absconding accused Jahiruddin was underway, the NIA added.

