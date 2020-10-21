Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (PTI) A NIA team team Wednesday interrogated a student after picking him up from a place under Khandagiri police station area here but not for any terror link, police said.

The student was questioned for about five hours at Khandagiri police station but the reason for it was not disclosed to the media.

Also Read | ‘Item’ Remark Row: Election Commission Issues Notice to Kamal Nath, Seeks Reply Within 48 Hours.

He was picked up with help of the Odisha Police.

The commissioner of police S S Sarangi said As per our information, the interrogation is not linked to any terrorist activities.

Also Read | Bimal Gurung Resurfaces in Kolkata After Missing for 3 Years, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Exits NDA to Form Alliance With TMC For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

The student was not taken to any undisclosed location for interrogation but was interrogated at the Khandagiri police station itself, he said. None has been detained or arrested by the central agency and its team has already completed its interrogation and left, Sarangi said.

He asked the media not to disclose the student's name or identity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)