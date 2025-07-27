New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Indian defence firm NIBE has signed a Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with Israeli defence major Elbit Systems to manufacture the advanced Universal Rocket Launcher (SURYA) in India, a release said on Sunday.

The agreement, announced on Sunday, marks the first time this high-precision system--capable of striking targets up to 300 km--is being produced domestically, aiming to boost India's defence manufacturing capabilities and tap into global markets.

Also Read | India Must Transform Into a 'Lion', Not Just Remain a 'Golden Bird', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The official statement from the company read, "NIBE Limited ("The Company"), has entered into a Technology Collaboration Agreement with Elbit Systems a Leading Israeli Defense Company for Advanced Universal Rocket Launcher Manufacturing."

NIBE Limited, a pioneering Indian manufacturer of cutting-edge defense systems, is thrilled to announce a strategic technology collaboration agreement with a globally renowned technology company from Israel. This partnership will enable the manufacturing and supply of the Universal Rocket Launcher (SURYA), a highly advanced defense system capable of engaging targets with precision over a range of up to 300 km, the statement added.

Also Read | Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'Spends Day Sleeping and Using Drugs', Says Mossad-Linked X Account.

Further, as per the statement, Elbit Land Systems, a division of Elbit Systems Ltd., is a global leader in the design, development, and integration of advanced land-based defence solutions. The company specialises in a wide range of platforms and technologies, including armoured vehicles, artillery systems, unmanned ground vehicles, and combat vehicle modernisation. Known for its innovation, reliability, and battlefield-proven systems, Elbit Land Systems supports militaries worldwide with solutions that enhance operational capabilities, survivability, and mission success in modern combat environments.

This groundbreaking technology transfer marks the first time that such a sophisticated system will be produced in India, paving the way for both domestic and international markets. The Universal Rocket Launcher is set to revolutionise modern warfare with its remarkable capabilities and performance, positioning NIBE Limited as a key player in the global defence sector, the statement also noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)