New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A workshop on national capacity building programme for earthquake risk reduction was held here by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) on Tuesday with experts discussing different ideas and mitigation solutions.

The day-long session also marked the beginning of a year-long programme extending until 2026, featuring a series of events designed to enhance national and regional strategies for earthquake risk mitigation while fostering collaboration among policymakers, experts and stakeholders in disaster resilience, a statement said.

The key topics discussed during the workshop include mitigation measures for critical infrastructure, urban resilience, recovery and reconstruction, regional issues and challenges in earthquake risk reduction and the way forward, it said.

Senior officials from the Union Home Ministry, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and field experts participated during these sessions. The NIDM functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

