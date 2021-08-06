Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested one Nigerian national who was allegedly part of an international drug smuggling syndicate and seized 102 grams of cocaine from his alleged possession on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Acting on information, a team of NCB-Mumbai mounted survelliance in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, and arrested Nigerian national, Stephen Samuel alias Tony and seized 102 grams of cocaine (commercial quantity) from his possession.

Samuel, who is allegedly a notorious international drug trafficker, supplied cocaine across India and was under the surveillance of NCB-Mumbai for the past few months, and recently had come to Mumbai from Delhi to supply the banned product.

Samuel attempted to resist his arrest and attacked the NCB team, in which two officer sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the nearest government hospital for treatment. An FIR has been registered against the suspect, Stephen Samuel, for obstructing the officials. Further investigation is underway.

Until now, the NCB-Mumbai has arrested 22 foreign nationals in drug peddling cases. (ANI)

