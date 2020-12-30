Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (PTI) The night curfew currently in force in four cities of Gujarat on account of coronavirus will start at 10 pm instead of 9 pm from January 1, the Gujarat government said on Wednesday.

The decision to curtail curfew hours in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat cities was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said an official release.

As Gujarat saw a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases after Diwali, night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am was imposed in these four cities towards the end of November.

From January 1 to January 14, the curfew will be in force between 10 pm and 6 am, the release said.

Gujarat is now witnessing a drop in new cases of coronavirus. From over 1,500 cases emerging every day in the last week of November, the number now hovers between 800 and 900.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)