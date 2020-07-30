Shimla, Jul 30 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to lift night curfew in the entire state from August 1, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Thursday.

Talking to media here, Bhardwaj said the state cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to do away with the night curfew as per guidelines of the centre.

The cabinet also decided to open gyms for which guidelines will be issued soon, he added.

