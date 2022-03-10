Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) West Bengal government on Thursday announced lifting of night curfew hours on March 17 to allow Holi festivities.

Also Read | Mumbai: 3 Labourers Killed While Cleaning Septic Tank at Ekta Nagar in Kandivali.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: Congress Will Continue to Fulfil Duty as Combative Opposition in UP, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Thursday, a notification from the state secretariat said, "On the occasion of Holi festival restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight and 5 am shall be relaxed on the night of March 17 so as to enable the celebration of Holika Dahan."

The state had on February 14 reduced night curfew by one hour making it from 12 am to 5 am restricting movement of vehicles and people during the period excepting for emergency purposes. The measures were in force till further announcements were made.

'Holika Dahan', is held on the eve of Holi typically at or after sunset when a fire is lit to symbolise the victory of good over evil. According to scriptures Holika was a demoness who was burnt to death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)