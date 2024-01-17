Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) There was some respite from the intense cold wave in Kashmir as night temperatures rose significantly at most places in the valley, officials said here on Wednesday.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, up from the previous night's minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius while the mercury dropped to minus 3.2 degrees Celsius in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kokernag town settled at minus 1.1 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara, at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.

A dry and largely snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer-than-usual days as the day temperatures in Srinagar are more than eight notches above normal for this time of the year, the officials said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day harsh winter period when a cold wave sweeps the region and temperatures drop considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies as well as water in pipes.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, particularly the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

Kashmir is going through a prolonged dry spell and a 79-per cent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December, while there has been no precipitation in most parts of the valley in the first fortnight of January.

There has been no snowfall in most of the plain areas of Kashmir, while the upper reaches of the valley have received lesser-than-usual amount of snow. The meteorological department has forecast a largely dry weather till January 21.

"Chilla-i-Kalan" will end on January 31. However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day "Chilla-i-Khurd" (small cold) and a 10-day "Chilla-i-Bachha" (baby cold).

