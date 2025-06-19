Malappuram (Kerala) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Nilambur Assembly by-election in Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 70.76% as of 5 PM, according to data from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala.

The polling process has been reported to be smooth, with robust arrangements to ensure a fair and secure election.

Malappuram District Collector VR Vinod, overseeing the by-election, stated, "We have identified 14 booths as critical polling stations, including three located inside forest areas. Additionally, 11 polling stations were designated as critical based on police inputs. Micro observers have been deployed at all critical polling stations, and webcasting has been arranged across all 263 polling stations to ensure transparency."

Vinod further noted that adequate police security has been deployed, and all officers are well-trained.

"Seven Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) developed minor issues but were promptly replaced. The polling process is proceeding smoothly without any major disruptions," he added.

The polling, conducted under tight security arrangements, is part of the AC-Bye Election 2025.

Polling in Kerala's Nilambur started today at 7 am.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukhath expressed confidence in a UDF victory for the constituency, saying that the state government has "totally neglected Nilambur area," with tribals not being rehabilitated and human-animal conflict increasing.

Earlier, Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan also said that a UDF victory would mark the party's return to the state.

Speaking to ANI, Satheesan said, "This is a political contest, a direct fight between the UDF and the LDF. It is the semi-final leading up to the 2026 Assembly elections, and we are confident of winning by a significant margin. We see this as an opportunity to hold the Pinarayi government accountable, a government that has been in power for the past nine years."

The bypoll has been necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance. (ANI)

