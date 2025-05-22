Itanagar, May 22 (PTI) A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has successfully scaled Mount Kangchenjunga, the world's third-highest peak and the highest in India, officials said on Thursday.

Led by acclaimed mountaineer Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, the expedition marked the grand finale of the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga' campaign, a patriotic initiative to hoist the national flag atop the highest peak of each of the country's 28 states.

The campaign aimed at celebrating unity and national pride through adventure, said Guwahati-based defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat in a statement on Thursday.

The summit was achieved on May 18, he said.

The team of NIMAS, based at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district, reached the symbolic pinnacle of the campaign with the successful summit of Kangchenjunga, the highest point in the state of Sikkim, the official said.

Notably, the NIMAS team achieved a 100 per cent summit success rate on Mt Kangchenjunga this season. "Every member who attempted the climb reached the summit, a testament to the team's meticulous preparation, discipline, and resilience amid extreme weather and demanding terrain," the official said.

“This wasn't just an expedition. It was a tribute to every corner of India. From the dense forests of the Northeast to the icy ramparts of Kangchenjunga, our Tiranga has now flown atop every state's highest point,” Col Jamwal was quoted as saying in the statement.

The colonel also said he was proud of the team and honoured to lead a mission that reflects the unity and diversity of the country, he added.

With the Tiranga now planted on Kangchenjunga, the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga' mission concludes, solidifying the NIMAS' role in promoting adventure leadership and national service, the statement said.

As the flag waved from the summit, it carried not only the dreams of its climbers but also the spirit of a united India, it added.

