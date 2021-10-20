New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): As part of the revised travel guidelines issued by the Government of India for international passengers arriving in the country, travellers from nine countries need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing (countries at-risk).

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, these are countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe.

The order further said that a category has been defined with which the Government of India has an agreement for mutual recognition vaccination certificate for individuals fully vaccinated with nationally recognised or WHO recognised COVID-19 vaccine and those exempting Indian citizens fully vaccinated with nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines.

"These Countries are The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia," read the order.

It further said, "The existing guidelines (issued on 17th February 2021 with subsequent addendums) for international arrivals in India have been formulated taking a risk-based approach. In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed."

"Standard Operating Procedure shall be valid with the effect of 25th October 2021 till further orders. Based on the risk assessment, this document shall be reviewed from time to time," read the order.

As per the order, if a person is planning for travel then he/she should submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel and Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report.

The passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise, it added. (ANI)

