Port Blair, Jul 7 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported nine new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,212, a health department official said on Thursday.

Two fresh patients have travel history, while seven infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union Territory now has 38 active patients, and all of them are undergoing home quarantine.

Eleven people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 10,045.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has conducted over 7.56 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.35 per cent, the official said.

Altogether 3,41,383 people above 18 years of age have been inoculated with both doses of vaccines so far.

At least 23,588 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been immunised, while 27,789 people got the precautionary jab.

As many as 13,327 children in the age group of 12-14 years have received at least the first vaccine dose, the official added.

