Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] November 9 (ANI): Nine new Zika virus cases were reported in Kanpur on Tuesday taking the total number of cases reported in the city to 98.

Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur City, said steps are being taken in full swing to check the rise in cases.

He said nine new cases of Zika virus have been reported in the city.

"The city has reported a total of 98 Zika virus cases. Hundred teams have been deployed in the Kanpur city for source reduction, 100 teams for home sampling, 50 teams for sampling and additional 15 rapid response teams (RRT) to check the spread of Zika virus," Dr Nepal Singh told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to visit Kanpur on Wednesday and the district administration is preparing for his visit.

Dr Nepal Singh said designated teams have been deployed for various tasks including surveying nearby areas and sampling of symptomatic people.

He said a watch is being kept on friends and relatives of infected patients for any possible infection.

On the account of rising Zika cases, the Health Department and Municipal Corporation of Kanpur is spreading awareness across the city including in Zika-affected areas such as Shyam Nagar, Koyla Nagar, Chakeri, Jagmau, and Air Force colonies.

Hoardings and posters have been put up and streets are being sanitised.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. (ANI)

