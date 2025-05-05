Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], May 5 (AN): Nine transgender students from Odisha's Bhadrak cleared the state's class tenth board exams. The students belong to the Sarojini Sanskrit High School, which has achieved a 100 percent success rate.

As per Sarojini Sanskrit High School Secretary Subrata Das, the school has achieved a 100 per cent result in the recent board examination, of which nine transgender students who appeared for the exams have passed. He further weighed on the importance of education in their life so that they can keep their heads high in society.

"Our school has got 100% result this time, this year 9 transgenders took the exam and all of them passed. They need education to live with their heads held high in society and so they studied and passed the exam", he told ANI.

According to transgender student Sanjana, people in the surrounding villages are pleased with their results. She expressed her desire to study in college if the government supports them. She credited her guru and teachers who helped the community study during the examination. She said that education is the only medium to move forward in life.

"People in our surrounding villages are very happy that we have passed the matriculation exam. People in our community are also very happy. Our Guru's hand and blessings are behind all this. Our school teachers helped us a lot to move forward, study and write... Education is the only medium that always supports us. We want to go to college. If we get more facilities, we want to move further", Sanjana told ANI.

