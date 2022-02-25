Tri-services discussions on the modalities and structural framework for the creation of Integrated Theatre Commands for the Indian Armed Forces. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): A total of nine Commanders-in-Chief from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force took part in a high-level meeting to discuss and deliberate on various aspects related to setting up of the Integrated Maritime Theatre Command in Mumbai, informed Ministry of Defence on Friday.

The ministry said that the tri-services discussions on the modalities and structural framework for the creation of Integrated Theatre Commands for the Indian Armed Forces were held under the aegis of Western Naval Command at Mumbai. The meeting was conducted over a period of two days from February 24 to 25.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, who has been nominated as the lead C-in-C for the Study.

"This is yet another milestone towards building jointness and enhancing organisational synergy among the three Services. A total of nine Commanders-in-Chief from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and ANC, came together for a high-level meeting to discuss and deliberate on various aspects related to setting up of the Integrated Maritime Theatre Command," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to the Commanders-in-Chief, almost 50 senior officers from various Commands of the three Services as well as from Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and Department of Military Affairs also attended the meeting.

They provided inputs towards laying a strong foundation for the Theatre Command. (ANI)

