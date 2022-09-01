New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) chairperson Saroj Sharma on Thursday said that the NIOS started its first virtual school on August 14, 2021, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched it.

"I was surprised to read that Delhi Govt launched it yesterday. As far as the first in the country is concerned, we launched it on a national scale and third session is underway and more than 25 lakh students have registered in Virtual Schools," Sharma said.

NIOS Chairperson further told ANI: "More than 7,000 study centres are aggregated from Ladakh to Kanyakumari, from east to west. Many study centres come under this ambit and all the students who are registered with NIOS which is by default part of the virtual school. Every student has his own dashboard. We also have a digital library named 'Deep.' The entire course content is available on it too. We have 75 academy courses."

Sharma talked about Delhi CM's announcement claiming to start "India's first virtual school." She said, "I am an educationist and I don't know in what context he has said but as far as the education ministry and NIOS are concerned it is working very well. Education is not the right of anyone, it is everyone's right and we have started it. If the Delhi government needs any help from us because we are experienced and we have had 3 sessions, so we are ready to guide and monitor them.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that: "Today, we are starting India's first virtual school, Delhi Model Virtual School, affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education. We're inviting admission applications for Class 9 from today. Students from all over the country can apply for admission. Students can attend live classes and access recorded class sessions and study material in Delhi Model Virtual School. We will also help the students to prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET."

The NIOS virtual school caters to children wanting to appear in classes 10 and 12 and covers the studies of classes 9-12. As many as 2,11,394 learners of NIOS have been certified since the launch of Virtual Open School and each child has its own unique dashboard with full information of courses chosen including course material, tutor mark Assignments and assessment of Assignments available

The Virtual Open School not only covers all the states and Union territories of the Country but also caters to the educational need of learners across the globe breaking the boundaries of borders. (ANI)

