Bhopal, September 1: A video surfaced on social media showing a woman carrying the body of her 5-year-old son, who died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The woman along with two other family members were seen outside the government hospital.

Following the death of boy identified as Rishi Pandre, the family members alleged that the boy died because he was not provided medical treatment on time. The deceased boy's maternal uncle Pawan Barkade alleged there was no doctor or other responsible staff to treat his nephew at the government-run health facility in Bargi on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Carries Pregnant Wife to Hospital on Pushing Cart Due to Unavailability of Ambulance in Damoh (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

5-year-old Rishi died at the hospital gate allegedly awaiting doctors aid yesterday. Parents alleged that there was no doctor or nurse present at Bargi health centre in Jabalpur. @TheQuint @QuintHindi pic.twitter.com/QPizNjG89P — Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) September 1, 2022

However, the administration refuted allegations saying the boy had died before he was brought to the hospital. The administration also claimed that medical officer Dr. Lokesh had examined the boy and declared him brought dead. It also said that the boy recently sustained burn injuries and was treated by a local doctor. He later developed high fever and other complications and was brought to the government-run hospital.

Hospital's Response:

Doctor Sanjay Mishra, joint director (Jabalpur region) denied the claims says the boy was brought dead. pic.twitter.com/oNEE3nOcZy — Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) September 1, 2022

Jabalpur district collector Dr. Ilaiyaraaja T took cognizance in the matter and had ordered an inquiry in the matter. Clarifying more in this matter, collector office said, "The parents of the child brought the child to Bargi Hospital in a dead state. Based on the facts, the boy was already burnt and was undergoing treatment at the local level for 10 days. Doctors attended the boy and found him dead on arrival."

Meanwhile, in a separate case in the same district, head and hands of a newborn child were found lying in a market area on Thursday. Sanitary workers of the government-run Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital spotted the body parts lying partially wrapped in cloths.

