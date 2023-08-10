Congress leader and leader of the opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday over “deliberate and repeated misconduct”, and the matter has been referred to the Privileges Committee. However, while talking to the media, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury denied insulting PM Modi and said 'Nirav' means to be silent. "I have not insulted PM Modi. Modi ji speaks on everything but on Manipur issue, he is sitting 'Nirav', which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi. PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his courtiers (darbari) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privilege committee and I have been suspended," Chowdhury said.

‘Nirav Means to Be Silent'

