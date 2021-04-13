New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The National Institute of Science Communication and Information Resources (NISCAIR) and Vijnana Bharti on Tuesday launched thematic Luni-Solar Calendar that imparts information on the medicinal and nutritional values of food.

On the occasion of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada (New Year), the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's NISCAIR and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha) jointly organised a special session on release of a Thematic Luni-Solar Calendar.

Vibha is an RSS-linked scientific organisation.

The Luni-Solar calendar prominently displays the 'Tithi' and 'Paksha'.

It also displays the corresponding date as per the Indian National Calendar of Government of India and the Gregorian system, highlighting the scientific basis of Indian calendar system and scientific content on the seasonal fruits and vegetables.

“This thematic wall calendar is based on the theme 'Food as Medicine'. The aim of this effort is to make the calendar more user friendly based on science,” the NISCAIR said in a statement.

Since 2019, the world is facing the acute challenge of COVID pandemic and it is very much related with our food habits and resultant immunity, it said.

“During present health crisis, the theme has a direct relevance to the common man, wherein, it becomes important to understand the correlation between the diets, health and time that is what to eat and when to eat,” it added.

Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NISCAIR emphasised that Luni-Solar Calendar is based on science and its release by a science popularisation institute like CSIR-NISCAIR makes this calendar more significant and fruitful.

She highlighted two salient outcomes of this Luni-Solar calendar which are time calculation and Indian food.

Director General of CSIR, Shekhar C Mande said the science behind Luni-Solar Calendar has been proved.

He explained the scientific basis of Indian calendar system. He also said the calendar features significant information on fruits and vegetables from India.

The calendar has depicted the important seasonal fruits and vegetables, its nutritional and medicinal value, and its Indian names wherever possible.

Jayant Sahasrabudhe, National Organising Secretary, Vijnana Bharati said Indian traditional knowledge tells 'how to live in harmony with nature'.

He said that there is a need for a scientific temper for handling environmental challenges. Right kinds of diet and food ensure human health. This is the reason, which inspired us to develop a calendar on the theme of 'Food as Medicine'.

Somak Raychaudhury, Director, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) explained the scientific basis of motion of Earth around the Sun, relation of Earth with moon and other stars, motion of Sun through the year, importance of the Equinox, measures of time and main calendar systems (Solar, Lunar and Luni-Solar calendars). He also discussed the Roman (Julian) calendar and Bengali calendar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)