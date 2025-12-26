Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani on Friday inaugurated JEEVAN, a new cancer and dialysis centre at the Reliance Foundation Hospital.

The newly inaugurated wing - JEEVAN - is dedicated to Nita Ambani's late father, Ravindrabhai Dalal. JEEVAN stands as a tribute to the values he embodied -- kindness, empathy, service, and respect for every life.

At the heart of JEEVAN is a thoughtfully designed Paediatric Chemotherapy Ward, created with the belief that every child deserves healing wrapped in warmth, comfort, and compassion.

"Ten years ago, we began the vision to make world-class healthcare affordable and accessible to every Indian. Over the last decade, our Reliance Foundation Hospital has served 3.3 million patients, including 1.6 million children and now, we are opening JEEVAN, a very special new wing of our hospital," she said.

"Jeevan is my dedication as a daughter to my father. Papa taught me that Seva is the highest form of worship. Here at JEEVAN, we bring together advanced chemotherapy, immunotherapy, dialysis and other specialised medical services under one roof. The most precious part of Jeevan, a space very close to my heart, where I am standing right now, is our paediatric chemotherapy ward," she added.

Nita Ambani said every mother, every father who walks through these doors carries a weight no parent should ever have to bear and every child who goes through this treatment is a brave little warrior.

"We hope that every child who comes to JEEVAN, with hope of good health and a bright future, goes home from here," she said.

Earlier this week, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH), Mumbai, in collaboration with the Dhirubhai Ambani Occupational Health (DAOH) and Community Medical Centre, Jamnagar, launched a pioneering Tele-Robotic Surgery program, which brings "specialised, high-precision care" to patients in non-metro and remote regions.

It is powered by Reliance Jio and the initiative marks a new era in remote surgical care in India, a release said.

Through this program, expert surgeons at HNRFH will remotely perform and guide robotic-assisted surgeries at partner healthcare centres across the country.

The program aims to eliminate barriers that traditionally prevent patients in distant geographies from accessing advanced surgical interventions. By reducing the need for travel and ensuring timely access to expertise, this initiative significantly narrows the urban-rural healthcare gap.

The first tele-robotic surgery under this program has been successfully performed at the Community Medical Centre, Jamnagar, Gujarat, led by the hospital's Director of Urology-Oncology.

At an institutional level, the Tele-Robotic Surgery Program underlines HNRFH's commitment to digital innovation and its mission to extend specialised care far beyond metropolitan boundaries, a release said.

It also embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, employing an indigenously developed Indian robotic surgical system capable of real-time tele-transmission. (ANI)

