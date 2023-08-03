New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): As the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla refrained from chairing the House for the second consecutive day, several lawmakers on Thursday called on the former, requesting him to resume presiding over the proceedings of the Lower House.

Om Birla is reportedly upset with the behaviour of lawmakers inside the House and told both the ruling and Opposition sides that he will not come to Lok Sabha until MPs behave according to the dignity of the House.

He was not in the chair as the Parliament re-assembled for the day on Wednesday and Thursday for a while.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Tarun Gogoi, NCP's Supriya Sule, RSP's NK Premchandran, BSP's Ritesh Pandey, BJP's Rajend Agrawal, Trinamool's Saugata Roy, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and DMK's Kanimozhi met Birla today.

The visiting MPs assured Birla that they will maintain the dignity of the House.

Earlier in the day, as the proceedings of the Lok Sabha began at 11 am, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the Chair to request Birla to resume presiding over the proceedings of the House.

Chowdhury said, “He (Om Birla) is our custodian. Speaker Sahab Ke Murid Hain (everyone admires the Speaker)”.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, said that he will convey the sentiments to the Speaker. Meanwhile, the disruptions in the Lower House continued and the House was adjourned till 2 pm. (ANI)

