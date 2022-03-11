New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): After the announcement of assembly election results in five states, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the success that the BJP has achieved is because of the work the party did in these states under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Gadkari said, "The success that BJP has achieved is because of the work we did in these states under the leadership of PM Modi. People have given their support to that work through this victory. We'll work for the development of these states and the country."

He further said, "I want India to be a self-reliant, happy and prosperous country. For achieving this , the government is working. I want to thank everybody who voted for the BJP."

BJP retained power in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. (ANI)

