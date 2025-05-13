Saran (Bihar), May 13 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh as financial assistance to the family of BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was killed in Pakistani firing along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior official said that the state government also promised a job for Imtiaz's son and announced that a health centre would be set up in Narayanpur village in Saran district in his memory. The fallen BSF sub-inspector hailed from that village.

He said that a road in the village will be named after him, and the government will build a permanent memorial of the BSF sub-inspector in the locality.

“The CM handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh as financial assistance to the immediate family members of the martyr. The CM also promised a government job to the younger son of Mohammed Imtiaz Ji. An entry gate in the name of the martyr will be constructed in the panchayat," said Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit, who accompanied Kumar to the village.

The financial assistance is being given by the government to the family as a mark of respect for the supreme sacrifice made by him for the country, said Amrit.

The chief minister reiterated the commitment of the state government to help the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland, he added.

Kumar was also accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, ministers Md Zama Khan and Sumit Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, and Director General of Police Vinay Kumar.

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav also met family members of Imtiaz.

Yadav said, “The nation and Bihar take pride in his sacrifice and martyrdom. It is because of such brave martyrs that we are safe today. The country will always remember their sacrifices. The state government must provide all assistance to the family members of Imtiaj Sahab. Besides, providing financial and other assistance, the authorities concerned must provide a petrol pump to his family."

He said that his father Lalu Prasad had also wanted to come and meet the family, could not due to his ill health.

A delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, led by party MLA Satya Dev, also visited Narayanpur village and met the bereaved family.

CPI(ML) Liberation's Bihar State Secretary Kunal, in a statement, criticised the state government allegedly for not giving due honour to the martyr when his body was brought to Patna from Jammu.

“When his mortal remains arrived at Patna Airport on Monday, neither the chief minister nor any of the two deputy chief ministers were present there. Not even senior officials of the district administration were present there.

"His body was taken to his native place in Saran in a police truck, and the son of the martyr came out with the belongings of his father on a trolley from the airport. It was extremely painful,” the statement read.

On Monday evening, the last rites of Imtiaz were performed with full state honours at Narayanpur.

