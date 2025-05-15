Patna (Bihar) [India], May 15 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep sorrow over the death of five residents of Bihar in a tragic bus accident near Mohanlalganj in Lucknow during the early hours of Thursday and announced financial assistance for the bereaved families.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Begusarai to Delhi when the incident occurred.

In a post on social media platform X, Kumar said, "It is sad that five people from Bihar died in a bus going from Begusarai to Delhi near Mohanlalganj in Lucknow. The Resident Commissioner, New Delhi has been directed to coordinate with the Uttar Pradesh government and make arrangements to send the bodies of the deceased to their native places.

"Two lakh rupees each will be given to the next of kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. I pray to God to give the family members of the deceased the strength to bear the pain in this hour of grief," he added.

Notably, five people, including two children, had died after a fire broke out in a double-decker bus at Kisaan Path in Lucknow's Mohanlalganj.

Detailing about the incident, Lucknow South DCP Nipun Agarwal said, "This morning, the Mohanlalganj PS received information that a private sleeper bus from Begusarai, Bihar, to Delhi has caught fire... Unfortunately, five people from Bihar died in the fire."

"The passengers who have been rescued are being sent to their homes. Approximately 70 people were on the bus. Out of those who died, two were children and two were women," he added. (ANI)

