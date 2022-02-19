New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was expelled from JD-U in 2020, met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday. The meeting took place at Kumar's residence.

The Chief Minister denied any political significance of the meeting.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: SP Alliance Will Win More Than 300 Seats in UP, BJP Will See Reality on Result Day, Says Shivpal Yadav.

"Is my relationship with Prashant Kishor only from today? There is no special meaning behind the meeting," Kumar said answering media queries.

Kishor was expelled from the JD-U for "making controversial remarks" which were not in accordance with the policies of the party. He was vice-president of JD-U and was seen as close to Nitish Kumar before his expulsion from the party.

Also Read | Covaxin to Be Evaluated as COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in US, Says Bharat Biotech.

Kishor had worked with the grand alliance that won the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar. The grand alliance included JD-U and RJD but the two parties fell out with each other later. Kishor's political consultancy group I-PAC had worked with the Trinamool Congress in the Bengal assembly polls last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)