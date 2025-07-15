Samastipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 522.7 crore in Sarairanjan block of Samastipur district.

Kumar directed officials concerned to ensure that all the projects are completed on time, according to an official statement.

“The CM laid the foundation stone of three major projects, worth Rs 200.67 crore, from the Manika Gram Panchayat High School under Sarairanjan block. The projects include construction of a small bridge and approach road at Shankarpur Ghat on the Kareh River, a bypass road from Manika to Vikrampur and widening and strengthening of the Rosera-Shivajinagar-Bariyahi Ghat-Baheri Road,” it said.

Later, he laid the foundation for projects related to desiltation work in the Balan and Jamuwari rivers in Musapur Gram Panchayat under the same block, entailing a cost of Rs 322.10 crore, the statement added.

