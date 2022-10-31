Patna, Oct 31 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday sought to dispel misgivings arising out of his boss Nitish Kumar's absence in the RJD campaigns for the upcoming by-polls to two seats.

The RJD heir apparent asserted that the chief minister was staying away from campaigns because of an injury though the latter's JD(U) was helping the RJD in the by-elections to Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats.

"Nitish Kumar ji is the leader of the Mahagathbandhan and both RJD candidates are in the fray on behalf of the coalition. He may not be in touch with them physically but his blessings (unka sandesh) keep reaching them," said Yadav.

He was responding to queries about the BJP's claim that Kumar was staying away from campaign because he had grown "asahaj" (uncomfortable) in the Grand Alliance which he joined two months ago after quitting NDA.

The CM is nursing injuries he had sustained a fortnight ago while riding a steamer which crashed into a pillar of a bridge over the river Ganges.

The RJD leader said "the BJP is jittery, the party knows that it stands no chance in either seat. That is why its leaders from across the state, and even outside, are touring the two constituencies".

He also disclosed that he has three rallies lined up for the two assembly segments where the campaign will come to a close on Tuesday and voting is scheduled on Thursday.

"JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan and parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha are among those who will accompany me to the three rallies - two at Mokama and one in Gopalganj," said Yadav.

