Patna, May 1 (PTI) Union minister Nityanand Rai on Monday came down heavily on Congress leader Priyank Kharge, the son of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, for "highly objectionable and abusive" remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home, was reacting to the use of the word "naalaayak" (good for nothing) by the Congress leader, who is also a member of the outgoing assembly in poll-bound Karnataka.

"The son of Mallikarjun Kharge has shown his culture by hurling abuse at Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the senior BJP leader told PTI.

"The remarks are highly objectionable for which even a thousand apologies would not be enough," said Rai, a former president of BJP's Bihar unit.

He also came out with a couple of tweets alleging that abuses were being hurled at the PM at the instance of the "special family of the Congress".

"Words may have been uttered by Mallikarjun Kharge and his son but the vocabulary is of Nehru-Gandhi family which the people are going to hold to account," Rai tweeted.

Notably, allegations of "abuses" hurled at the PM have been made a poll plank by the BJP, which is trying to surmount the anti-incumbency factor in Karnataka.

