Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Reaffirming its unwavering dedication to pollution control, ecological restoration, and community involvement, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) organised a vibrant event in Bulandshahr on World Environment Day.

The occasion was marked by inspiring speeches, community activities, and initiatives aimed at protecting India's sacred rivers.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil presided over the event and highlighted the three core pillars of the mission: ecological restoration, sustainable living, and technology-driven conservation. Emphasising the spiritual and environmental significance of rivers such as the Ganga, he remarked that protecting these water bodies is both a cultural duty and an urgent environmental priority.

"Through collaboration, I am confident our shared aspiration for a pristine Yamuna will be realised. On the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all and express deep gratitude to the workers and farmers dedicated to organic farming and preserving a clean Yamuna," said Minister Patil.

During the event, Minister Patil engaged warmly with Ganga Praharis and students, who shared innovative eco-friendly initiatives. A cleanliness drive at the ghat involving volunteers and municipal staff demonstrated a strong community commitment to river conservation. A street play captivated the audience by emphasising personal responsibility and the Ganga's profound spiritual and ecological significance.

Minister Patil also inaugurated a workshop on natural farming and agricultural innovation, attended by farmers, experts, and students. The workshop focused on chemical-free farming practices, soil health, and combating climate change.

Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, reinforced that conserving the Ganga and its tributaries is a shared responsibility that safeguards India's cultural heritage and ensures clean water for future generations.

He praised the Namami Gange programme for its transformative impact, noting that over Rs 40,000 crore has been invested across nearly 500 projects nationwide to rejuvenate water resources and ecosystems.

Krishi Sakhi, Nilima Sharma shared her experience, and said, "Initially, we struggled financially with organic farming, but today, we are profitable and recognised throughout our district. I encourage other farmers to embrace this sustainable path."

The National Mission for Clean Ganga continues to champion river revival, sustainable agriculture, and grassroots engagement, paving a vibrant path toward a cleaner, greener tomorrow. (ANI)

