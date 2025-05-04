Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday asserted that the state must receive its due share of water resources, questioning the benefits Himachal has reaped despite contributing significantly to electricity production through hydropower.

"Water is the most precious natural asset of Himachal Pradesh. The state produces 12,000 MW of electricity, yet what has Himachal gained from it? The SJVNL has grown into a Rs. 6,700 crore company, but we need to ask- what has come back to Himachal? Punjab and Haryana are fighting over water, but it's flowing from Himachal. What are we getting in return?" said the Chief Minister.

He was speaking after inaugurating a newly constructed parking facility at Sector 5, New Shimla, built at a cost of Rs. 18 crore. The three-storey structure can accommodate over 50 vehicles, which will greatly benefit the residents of the area. On this occasion, he announced Rs. 50 lakh for the construction of another parking facility in New Shimla, the establishment of a community center and a Primary Health Centre.

Recollecting memories of his personal connect to the area, the Chief Minister said: "My sister lives here and I've spent my childhood in this locality. My political journey also began from here. Where Sector 5 stands today, there used to be walking trails. We would walk through this area, and over time, it has seen significant development."

The Chief Minister also reflected on the financial challenges the present government inherited.

"When our government came into power we were burdened with a debt of Rs. 75,000 crore and pending liabilities of Rs. 10,000 crore to be paid to the government employees. To stabilize the economy, we had to make some bold decisions. Through honest and transparent governance, we have generated an additional revenue of Rs. 2,500 crore in the last two and a half years. Not a single allegation of corruption has been made against our government," he said.

Highlighting the state government's focus on rural development, the CM mentioned that minimum support prices are now being provided on milk, and maize and wheat grown through natural farming. He also emphasized that Himachal has implemented the Old Pension Scheme for 1.36 lakh employees, whereas Punjab was yet to implement it.

The Chief Minister asserted that significant reforms in the education and health sectors are beginning to yield positive results. He noted that, for the first time since Independence, the Kasumpti Assembly Constituency has been given representation in the state cabinet. He praised Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh for actively addressing the issues of the region and announced the construction of a major multi-purpose complex in Vikasnagar at a cost of Rs. 250 crore, which will house various government offices along with parking facilities.

Anirudh Singh said that the Chief Minister was well-acquainted with the problems of Shimla city and was consistently working towards resolving them. He appreciated the efforts of Shimla Municipal Corporation councillors for ensuring the success of the event despite inclement weather. He also requested the CM to resolve the parking issues in New Shimla and informed that works worth Rs. 250 crore are currently underway in the Kasumpti constituency. He announced that a modern library will also be built in New Shimla and lauded the CM's vision of making Himachal a Green Energy State.

Local Councillor R.R. Verma welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for the new parking facility.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Mayor MC Shimla Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Vice-Chairman HIMUDA Yashwant Chhajta, Chairman APMC Dev Anand Verma, councillors and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

