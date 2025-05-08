New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has stopped the Beating Retreat ceremonies at all three border check posts along Pakistan in Punjab-- Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala, and Sadki-- till further orders in view of public safety.

However, the daily lowering of the national flag at sunset will continue as usual, the BSF said in a statement.

The BSF's decision came a day after nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK) were destroyed by India as a retaliatory measure against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 tourists were brutally killed.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The strikes, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, targeted nine key terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Four of the targets were located inside Pakistan and the remaining five were situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent developments concerning national security.

PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience. PM reviewed the ministries' planning and preparation for the current situation.

Secretaries have been directed to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministries' operations and ensure the fool proof functioning of essential systems, with a special focus on readiness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols.

The Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office, and Secretaries from key ministries, including Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications, attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety. (ANI)

