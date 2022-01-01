Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday alleged that none of the BJP MPs from Rajasthan have brought any financial help and central schemes to the state due to which people are suffering.

He also said that the state Congress will be organising workshops and training camps for its members and workers, during which, among various subjects, wrong policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre will be discussed in detail.

Also Read | Sulli Deals 2.0: GitHub App 'Bulli Bai' Targets Muslim Women, Shares Pictures of Journalists, Social Workers, Students, Famous Personalities.

The history of the Congress, the role of Congress in the freedom movement, and achievements of previous Congress governments at the Centre will also be discussed during the training camps, Dotasra said.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: No Lockdown in West Bengal, Govt Likely To Impose Curbs in Phases.

Talking to reporters at the state Congress headquarters, the party's state president said that "25 BJP MPs from Rajasthan have not brought any financial help and central schemes for the state, due to which the people of Rajasthan are suffering".

He also said that the public's feedback would be taken at a large level to ensure that the upcoming budget of the Rajasthan government covers all sections of society.

Public hearing programmes of ministers in the state Congress committee office would be held for three days in a week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dotasra informed.

He said that on January 6 and 7, workshops for local civic body members would be organised at the state Congress headquarters.

In the workshop, discussions will be held on taking public welfare schemes of the state government to the local level, Dotasra said.

Various issues, including wrong economic policies of the BJP-led central government, inflation, unemployment, problems of farmers and problems of traders, will be discussed in the workshops, he said.

On January 8 and 9, district-level training camps would be organised by district Congress committees of Bikaner, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Rajsamand and Barmer and on January 15 and 16, in Jaisalmer, Dausa, Sikar, Alwar, Baran and Nagaur, Dotasra said.

He said that from January 10 to 12, a workshop would be organised for the district heads and heads of panchayati raj institutions.

Dotasra informed that from January 17 to 19, a session of AICC members and members of the state Congress committee from Madhya Pradesh would be organised in Jaipur.

Economic, social and political resolutions will be passed in the convention and presented to the state government, he said.

Dotasra said that he would personally review the problems and grievances of the members of the state cabinet at the state Congress headquarters every month so that effective implementation and disposal can be done.

Former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Arjun Modhwadia and Gujarat in-charge Dr Raghu Sharma were also present along with Dotasra.

Modhwadia said that inflation and third wave of coronavirus is the gift given by the Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)