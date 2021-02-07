Bhopal, Feb 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh did not report even a single death due to coronavirus on Sunday, and no new infection case was recorded in 22 out of the total 52 districts in the state during the day, health officials said.

However, other districts reported a total of 184 new cases, which took the state's infection count to 2,56,398, they said.

The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 3,820, the officials said.

A total of 217 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,50,537.

Of the 184 new cases, Bhopal and Indore recorded 49 each. The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,718, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 42,940, which includes 614 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 625 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 317.

With 15,446 new tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the test count rose to around 54.70 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,56,398, new cases 184, death toll 3,820, recovered 2,50,537, active cases 2041, number of tests so far 54,70,099.

