New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said no dengue-related death has been reported in the national capital this year and credited the Arvind Kejriwal government's anti-dengue campaign for this.

In a tweet in Hindi, he also shared a data sheet prepared by the Directorate General of Health Services, according to which, 489 dengue cases have been recorded this year in Delhi till October 24.

"Delhi people did it! No death due to dengue this year. There is also a sharp fall in number of cases compared to figures reported last year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaign '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute' has been made a success by you all," Jain tweeted.

According to the data, the number of dengue cases in October stood at 223; in september it was 188 and in August 47.

The year 2017 saw 4,726 cases of dengue with 10 fatalities, 2018 saw 2,798 cases with four deaths and in 2019, as many as 2,036 cases with two deaths were reported, according to the DGHS data.

