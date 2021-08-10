New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Although no deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging, 309 people died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the last five years, the government said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said according to reports of the state governments, no person is working as manual scavenger i.e. carrying of human excreta from insanitary latrines, anymore.

"There are certain claims from some voluntary agencies that there are still some people working as manual scavengers. However they could not substantiate these claims," he said.

"Although no deaths have been reported from manual scavenging, 309 deaths have been reported during the last five years of people who undertook hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks," Athawale added.

