New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Responding to a media report about a 'minor face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley', the Indian Army on Sunday clarified that no such face-off had taken place in the first week of May.

In a statement, the Army said that the media report in question published on Sunday had been taken note of, and the article seemed to be inspired by sources "trying to derail the ongoing process of early resolution of issues in the region".

"It is clarified that no such minor face-off has taken place between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in the first week of May 2021 as reported. The article seems to be inspired by sources who may be trying to derail the ongoing process for early resolution of issues in Eastern Ladakh," the rebuttal said.

It further requested media professionals to clarify 'actual versions/positions' on incidents from authorised sources in the Army and not base reports on 'un-corroborated inputs from third parties'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)