Ranchi, Nov 6 (PTI) Jharkhand has not reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 355 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,03,543, a health department official said on Friday.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 894 in the state.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of the Event Here.

The new infections include 99 from Ranchi district, 34 from Dhanbad and 26 from East Singhbhum, he said.

Jharkhand now has 4,685 active coronavirus cases, while 97,964 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Traffic Constable G Babji Awarded by Police For His Selfless Act of Running 2 Kms to Clear Traffic Jam to Make Way for Ambulance.

The state has tested 30,319 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)