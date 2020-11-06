Royal Enfield, the Chennai based two-wheeler manufacturer is all set to launch the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 bike today in India. The motorcycle has been teased on Royal Enfield's official Twitter handle last week. The new bike will be a replacement of the Thunderbird 350X. The upcoming motorcycle will be introduced with new technology elements to keep up in the tough competition. The company has organised an online launch event that will begin at 11:30 am IST via Royal Enfield's official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Motorcycle Teased Ahead of India Launch.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is likely to come in three variants - Fireball, Stellar, Supernova & will get a new 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke engine.

Block your calendar for tomorrow's live digital launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor. Live Stream starts 6th Nov 2020 | 11:30AM IST Sign up today by visiting https://t.co/oSewgtvYJr so you #MissOutOnNothing#MissOutOnNothing#Meteor350#CruiseEasy#RoyalEnfield#RidePure pic.twitter.com/Px9HMZGAbV — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 5, 2020

The entry-level bike is likely to be called Fireball, other expensive models are expected to be Stellar & Supernova. The engine is expected to produce 20.2 bhp of power & 27 Nm of peak torque. The 350 Meteor will be a better refinement coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield)

In terms of features, the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 could get a new twin-pod cluster instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The instrument console is likely to get two pods - a bigger pod that might get an analogue speedometer & a smaller pod that could feature a TFT colour display for navigation.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield)

The digital LCD screen will on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 might get Odometer, Fuel Graph, service reminder & Tripmeter. Other features might include a circular halogen headlamp, LED DRL, LED tail lamps, forward-set footpegs, raised handlebar & more.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield)

The bike could come in seven colour options including Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Supernova Brown & Supernova Blue. The upcoming Meteor 350 was also spotted amidst testing on the public roads a few months back. Coming to the pricing, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is likely to be priced between the range of Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 1.90 lakh across three variants.

