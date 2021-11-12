Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Friday said there will be no further hearing on the issue of Mukul Roy's appointment as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) owing to the fact that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Ambika Roy had met the speaker at his chamber during the day to find out about the status of the case.

Bandopadhyay, following the meeting, told reporters that he was waiting for a Supreme Court directive.

"I have moved the Supreme Court and will wait for its directive. There will be no more hearing in the speaker's office on the Mukul Roy case as the issue is pending before the apex court," he stated.

Roy, who left the BJP and rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on June 11, was appointed the PAC chairman by Bandopadhyay on July 9.

Shortly after, Leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, submitted a petition before the speaker, stating that Roy, who won the election from Kishnanagar Uttar constituency, should be disqualified under the anti-defection law as he did not resign from the BJP before switching sides.

In August, BJP MLA Ambika Roy had filed a petition in the high court, praying that the appointment of Mukul Roy as chairman of the PAC in the Assembly violates a five-decade-old convention under which an opposition party legislator is given the post.

A division bench of the high court had directed the speaker to decide on the disqualification by October 7. However, in the first week of October, Advocate General S N Mookerjee informed the bench that the speaker has moved the Supreme Court in the matter.

